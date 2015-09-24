Oculus VR unveils the "Oculus Ready PC" program

Speaking at Oculus Connect 2, Oculus VP of product development Nate Mitchell said that the recommended system requirements for the Oculus Rift of an Intel i5-4590 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GTX-970 or AMD 290 video card are set to ensure that "everything just works." Taking that goal even further, he also unveiled the new "Oculus Ready" PC Program.

Oculus Ready is a partnership with manufacturers including Asus, Dell, and Alienware, which will guarantee a simple, plug-in-and-go VR experience on PCs carrying the logo. All the PCs in the program are built on Intel and Nvidia hardware, and pricing will begin at under $1000. More Oculus Ready partners will be announced in the future.

The Oculus Connect 2 conference is underway now. Catch it on Twitch.