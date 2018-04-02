Octahedron is a vertical rhythm platformer to boggle your eyes

VIDEO: A quick look at how Octahedron plays.

Octahedron isn't really a rhythm game—you won't need to sync your every movement in time with the music like you do in Crypt of the NecroDancer. But you'll find yourself doing it anyway, leaping into space in time with its trance beats just because it feels good.

And then you tap a button and a platform appears beneath your feet. That's the hook of Octahedron—it lets you fill the gaps between its solid ground with your own bespoke platforms. That doesn't mean you can just leap first and think later, though. The number of platforms you can summon out of thin air is limited depending on the level, resetting once you land on an existing ledge.

You might only have two or three to make it past the next obstacle course of pulsing lights and blocky spiders, but that beat is always there, pushing you to keep going, onwards and upwards.

Octahedron is available on Steam now. You can read our review, or check out an interview with its creator, indie developer and electronic musician Marco Guardia.