Obviously, this is a fast-paced roguelike where you are a crab with a gun

Remember that incredibly goofy dance music video with the dancing crabs (opens in new tab) that everyone loved back in like 2018? People did a bunch of memes of it. Anyway, the artist who made that, Noisestorm, made a roguelike third-person action shooter about crabs. It's called Crab Champions, and though it released into early access on April 1st, 2023 it's anything but a joke. It's actually kind of... good?

No joke, as of this writing, it has 1,314 reviews on Steam—and 98% of them are positive. Turns out this isn't a gimmick at all. It's not just the Crab Rave game: It's Crab Champions and it is here to slay.

In the shooter you blast through island after island of crabby foes collecting loot, guns, and generally becoming godlike via making an overpowered build. You plow through 20-40 minute roguelike runs which feature remarkably smooth movement and combat mechanics.

You can play it solo or with up to three other people cooperatively, and in this it's pretty much like Risk of Rain 2 but everything's crabs. It's just crabs everywhere, goofy clacking claws and sideways walkin and long leggedy hops galore. The weapons have good variety and there are all manner of weirdo perks to change up how you use them alongside buff gear that works with any build.

Obviously, since the creator is also a musician, the soundtrack is all bangers if you're a fan of electro-dance and club music. It's all Crab Rave turned up to 11 and I am here for it.

In summary, and to quote Steam reviewer The Red Crusader: "Many crab."

You can find Crab Champions on Steam (opens in new tab) for $10, 15% off until April 8, and on official website crabchampions.com (opens in new tab).