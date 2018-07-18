NZXT is taking another stab at power supplies with help from Seasonic

NZXT is best known for its line of computer cases, and less so for its power supplies, of which it hasn't released a new model since 2016. That changes today. NZXT is rolling out a new digital PSU line, and like some of its coolers and lighting products, the new PSUs offer real-time power monitoring and control through the company's CAM software.

The company has been aggressively promoting its CAM utility for a long while now, so it's no surprise that its newest E Series PSUs are part of that ecosystem. Through CAM, users can monitor their PSU's temps, total power-on hours, and even multi-rail over-current protection (OCP).

"The PSU is a critical part of your PC. Our goal for creating a smarter PC capable of automatically responding to the demands of the application—whether you are browsing the web, drafting email, or playing your favorite game—includes adding control and monitoring to devices that are integral to the system," said Johnny Hou, founder and CEO of NZXT. "Our E Series PSUs are another step in completing this vision."

NZXT partnered with Seasonic, a well-regarded manufacturer in the PSU space, to build its new E Series. The company is touting the use of Japanese capacitors rated at 105C, along with 80 Plus Gold certification and fully modular cabling. They also have a digital signal processor (DSP) to provide real-time wattage indicators for the +12V rails.

There are three wattage options—the E500 (500W) priced at $124.99, the E650 (650W) priced at $139.99, and the E850 (850W) priced at $149.99. Each one runs silent when powering loads under 100W. They also each carry a 10-year warranty.

The new PSUs are available now in the US on NZXT's website, and will be available in Europe later this month.