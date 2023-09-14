NYT Connections puzzle hint and answers for Thursday, September 14 (#95)

Solve all of your problems with today's NYT Connections in moments with our help. There's a hint for every single colour group on this very page if you need to give yourself a gentle prod, and a full list of the answers for the September 14 (#95) puzzle if you're down to your last guess.

Today's Connections managed to trip me up with a classic case of crossed wires. I was so sure I was along the right lines, only for it to turn out that the one word I refused to get rid of was the one causing me all the trouble. I'll have to remember to think less rigidly in the future, to save myself from being my Connections game's worst enemy.

NYT Connections hint today: Thursday, September 14

Save yourself from those dreaded "One away…" messages with these helpful hints.

Yellow: You'll need basic biology to solve this one. You're looking for the names of various parts of one small, round-ish, light-sensitive body part.

Green: The forged and the fraudulent make up this group of words. Think of bootlegs and dubious copies and you'll not go wrong.

Blue: Everyone from seasoned military officers to enthusiastic amateurs might use these words—only over the airwaves, though. For the rest of us, these terms tend to be reserved for movies and gruff videogame soldiers.

Purple: These names are so good you could almost sing them out loud. In fact, somebody already did.

Don't scroll any further until you're ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Thursday, September 14 (#95)

Need a hand? You've got it.

Yellow: Iris, Lens, Pupil, Retina (Eye parts)

Green: Bogus, Fake, Phony, Sham (Counterfeit)

Blue: Copy, Out, Over, Roger (Radio lingo)

Purple: Alejandro, Lola, Michelle, Stan (Songs that are names)

More about the New York Times' Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Connections

Puzzle #80

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

🟨🟩🟦🟪

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!