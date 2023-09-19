NYT Connections hint and answers today: September 19 (#100)

Have today's Connections game sorted out in an instant with our help. There's a hint for every colour waiting below if you'd like a guided nudge towards the answers, as well as the full solution for the September 19 (#100) game laid bare if you need it.

For some strange reason I struggled with the easiest set today, which is especially embarrassing when, well, you'll see. Blues? Purples? No problem. Those yellows though? May as well have been invisible until the very end. Hopefully I'll spot them a little earlier tomorrow.

NYT Connections hint today: Tuesday, September 19

Need a hand with today's Connections? You've got it.

🟨🟨🟨🟨

Yellow: These words will be familiar no matter how you choose to browse the internet.

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Green: Think of the sort of garment you'd wear with a tie—what features would you expect it to have?

🟦🟦🟦🟦

Blue: Attachments, unions… connections, even.

🟪🟪🟪🟪

Purple: There's an unseen, unclean, word that links these four together.

(Image credit: NYT)

Don't scroll any further until you're ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Tuesday, September 19 (#100)

Still not sure how the final eight go together? Then you might need these.

🟨 Yellow: Bookmark, History, Tab, Window (Web browser related)

Bookmark, History, Tab, Window 🟩 Green: Button, Collar, Cuff, Pocket (Shirt features)

Button, Collar, Cuff, Pocket 🟦 Blue: Bond, Link, Relation, Tie (Connection)

Bond, Link, Relation, Tie 🟪 Purple: Dozen, Joke, Laundry, Martini (Dirty _____)

More about the New York Times' Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Connections

Puzzle #80

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

🟨🟩🟦🟪

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!