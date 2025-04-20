Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, April 20

There's a clue for today's Wordle just a quick scroll down this page if you need to unscramble a mess of grey and yellow letters, or even if you just really like the idea of getting off to a great start while still keeping the fun word finding bit all for yourself. Have fun, try things out, and if nothing comes together feel free to click your way to the April 20 (1401) answer. Done, dusted, won.

I should've won today's Wordle really easily. I had all the clues, and I had them early on. Right there, on my own board. Yet for some reason I decided to dance around the answer instead, trying out everything but the one word I needed. A frustrating game that took far too long for no good reason. I'm annoyed with myself.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, April 20

This could be a piece of fabric sewn onto an item of clothing to mend a hole, or a software update that adds new features or fixes security issues.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

A bit of Sunday fun. The answer to the April 20 (1401) Wordle is PATCH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 19: INBOX

INBOX April 18 : DIRGE

: DIRGE April 17: STOOD

STOOD April 16: MORAL

MORAL April 15: ASHEN

ASHEN April 14: CREST

CREST April 13: LAUGH

LAUGH April 12: NURSE

NURSE April 11: ARROW

ARROW April 10: TURBO

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.