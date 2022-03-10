Nvidia's one-month GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership could tide you over until GPU prices drop

Audio player loading…

Nvidia shared the news today that it will be offering single-month memberships for its RTX 3080 tier of GeForce Now's games streaming service for $20 a month. In November, Nvidia launched its RTX 3080 Geforce Now update with a six-month subscription plan for $100.

Geforce Now lets users play games from various digital game libraries like GOG, Steam, Epic Games Store, etc., from a virtual gaming PC in the cloud from a browser or an app. The GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership gives you access to a powerful virtual gaming PC capable of turning any device like a smartphone, tablet, or dinky work laptop into a 1440p/120fps (1600p/120fps on Macs) ray tracing beast.



Shield TV users can even stream in 4K at 60fps with HDR as long as they have an internet connection higher than 35Mbps. This tier also grants you eight-hour-long gaming sessions. Connect a Bluetooth controller, and you've got yourself a really cheap next-gen gaming console.

In addition to RTX 3080, GeForce Now offers a Priority membership for $10 a month ($50 for six) that lets you stream up to 1080p at 60fps with six-hour game sessions. A free tier enables you to stream from its 'Basic Rigs' for one-hour chunks.

You should note that the paid services give you priority access to GeForce Now servers, so anyone using the Free tier may have to wait in line during peak usage. We recommend trying the service out on the Free membership to see if your bandwidth can handle streaming games on the low-end before spending any cash.