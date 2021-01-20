Nvidia Shield devices are now Xbox Series X/S and DualSense controller friendly

Nvidia has added support for the latest Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers to its line-up of popular Shield devices.

Sitting comfortably? (Image credit: Secretlab) Best chair for gaming: the top gaming chairs around

Best PC controller: sit back, relax, and get your game on

Be on the lookout for the humbly named Shield Experience Upgrade 8.2.2 in order to net the new controller support, along with some other new features and fixes. Once installed, it's as simple as enabling Bluetooth pairing on your Shield and controller and waiting for the two to connect.

Nvidia actually sells its own Shield Controller, but since it's not included with the standard Shield unit it's far more likely you'll have a console controller lying around instead. And with PC support for the latest PlayStation and Xbox controllers also in full swing, you really can have one controller to rule them all.

Here's the full list of new arrivals with the latest update:

Adds support for new Xbox Series S/X and Playstation Dual Sense controllers

Adds support for Control4 home automation systems

Adds option in advanced sound settings to disable volume control notifications

You can read up about the full list of bug fixes over in the Nvidia forums.

Good news for Shield owners that managed to snag a next-gen console then. But soon enough we're sure to see more of these controllers make it out sans console. Sony and Microsoft's latest pads rank pretty highly in our eyes, #2 and #3 for the best controllers for PC respectively, so even if you've no interest in picking up a console to sit alongside your PC you can't go wrong with either of these two.