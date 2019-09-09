Nvidia rumored to be prepping a GeForce GTX 1660 Super with faster memory

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia might be prepping a couple of new graphics cards that would give gamers on a budget more options to choose from. That's if the latest rumor is true, anyway. If it is, then both a GeForce GTX 1660 Super and 1650 Ti are right around the corner.

Bear in mind that nothing has been confirmed. That said, MyDrivers.com claims the 1660 Super will get a boost over the regular 1660 from using faster 14Gbps GDDR6 memory in place of 8Gbps GDDR5 memory. However, it will stick with 6GB of memory, and feature the same number of stream processors/CUDA cores (1,408), according to the rumor.

It's not clear if the GPU clocks would differ as well. Even if not, however, a bump to faster memory would be an interesting upgrade—the lack of GDDR6 memory on the 1660 definitely hurts its performance.

The challenge would be in maintaining separation between the 1660 Super and 1660 Ti. Here's how the rumored specs compare:

1660 Ti—1,536 CUDA cores, 6GB GDDR6 at 12Gbps, 192-bit bus, $279 MSRP

1660 Super—1,408 CUDA cores, 6GB GDDR6 at 14Gbps, 192-bit bus, ??? MSRP

1660—1,408 CUDA cores, 6GB GDDR5 at 8Gbps, 192-bit bus, $219 MSRP

Note that according to the rumor, the 6GB of GDDR6 on the 1660 Super would be even faster than the 1660 Ti ... which is yet one more reason to suspect these are fake rumors. The 1660 Ti would still hold the overall advantage due to the higher number of CUDA cores and potentially faster GPU clocks, but Nvidia still risks cannibalizing sales, depending on how the performance shakes out.

Pricing would be key here. There's a $60 difference between the MSRPs of the 1660 Ti and 1660. A 1660 Super could slot in around the $239-$249 mark, or just replace the 1660 at the $219 price point. The latter strategy is what Nvidia used with its RTX 20 series Super models, though the non-Super cards were on the market a lot longer than the GTX 16 series.

According to the rumor, a GTX 1650 Ti card is also in the works, though no supposed specs have been leaked. As it stands, the existing 1650 features 896 CUDA cores and 4GB GDDR5 memory at 8Gbps on a 128-bit bus. It's speculated that a 1650 Ti would share the same general makeup, but with more CUDA cores, perhaps 1,024 or 1,152.