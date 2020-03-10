Nvidia releases Game Ready driver for Call of Duty: Warzone

After months of leaks and rumors, Call of Duty: Warzone is here, and it's free to play for everyone. Coinciding with its launch, Nvidia is pushing out a new driver optimized for the battle royale map.

Nvidia passed along a list of extended system requirements, as outlined by Activision, covering the spectrum from entry level to 4K.

To run the game at "high fps" in 4K, Activision and Nvidia say you'll need a GeForce RTX 2080 Super paired with either a Core i7-9700K or Ryzen 2700X processor, along with 16GB of RAM. That's a bit overkill, obviously, and the recommended or minimum specs will be fine for most setups.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Outside of the Warzone tweaks, there are just a few bug fixes with this release. They include:

NBA 2K20: The game crashes with some flashing.

Notebook [VR]: Blue-screen crash occurs when connecting a VR headset to the notebook.

Windows 7: Implemented a check in the installer to verify that the Microsoft SHA2 support patches are installed on the user system. If the patches are not installed, then the driver installation will not continue. This is to prevent potential issues during or after the driver install.

You can nab the 442.59 driver from within GeForce Experience, or download it manually from Nvidia's website.