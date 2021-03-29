Popular

Nvidia pays good money for a hashtag emoji simply to poke fun at its CEO

Spatula emoji likely deemed too abstract.

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsung Huang with Twitter hashtag and leather jacket
(Image credit: Nvidia)

If there's one item most closely associated with Nvidia's CEO Jen-Hsun Huang, it's the leather jacket. You'll almost never see the man sans jacket. It's a staple of every keynote, stream, event, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if Huang wears one to bed at night. It's also apparently the single most recognisable item that Nvidia could decide on for a branded emoji next to the #nvidia hashtag on Twitter. 

I feel like I'm usually pretty sour on these sorts of things but I'll admit this one got me. Perhaps it's just because it's not at all what I had expected from a company that takes its branding very, very seriously. 

I'm going to take a punt and say that this is some form of early April Fools joke.

You forgot about this cursed time, huh? Prepare yourselves for wave after wave of poor jokes with a punch line that's almost always 'no, not really'.

Either that or it's a set-up for Nvidia's GTC, or GPU Technology Conference, which takes place in a couple of weeks and will feature a keynote from Huang on April 12.

Whatever the cause, the company probably committed some significant sum of money on a Twitter marketing campaign to unlock such privileges. Those branded hashtag emojis probably don't come cheap. 

Nvidia can spare the cash, mind.

