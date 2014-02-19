Nvidia GTX Titan Black announced, designed to be Nvidia's new fastest card

Did you find yourself yawning at the idea of a new budget-priced GTX 750 Ti yesterday? If you're looking at the top end of the market, Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan Black might suit. Their new premium card is designed to oust the Titan, and can be yours for the hefty asking cost of £785.

So, what do you get for your massive outlay? Well, it's essentially a GTX 780 Ti with an extra 3GB GDDR5 to make a maximum of 6GB for the frame buffer. For serious 3D and CUDA development engineers, Nvidia have also turned double precision mathematics back on. That makes it the same full Kepler-based GK110 GPU with the total 2880 CUDA cores across 15 SMX units (now last-gen SMX units). It does have a slight bump in the core clockspeed - up from 875MHz in the GTX 780 Ti to 889MHz in the Titan Black.

This will be the ultimate Nvidia graphics card from now on, which is sad for Titan owners who could once feel superior to the GTX 780 Ti. That expensive purchase has already been relegated to essentially third place in the Nvidia GPU stack.

While Nvidia is spinning the GTX Titan Black as the 'ultimate weapon for the gamer who demands the best' I would definitely hesitate recommending even the wealthiest of gamers go out and drop the best part of £800 on a single graphics card. The GTX 780 Ti isn't really going to suffer by comparison and is almost half the price. In short: unless you really need that DP performance for your epic 3D rendering then you can probably just ignore the Titan Black.