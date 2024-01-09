Nvidia announces G-Sync is coming to GeForce Now and it works with any VRR monitor

Nvidia came ready for CES 2024. Alongside the expected focus on its hot-ticket items including AI, robotics and tools for professionals, it announced The RTX 40 Super graphics card series. But there's more. Its G-Sync variable refresh rate technology and GeForce Now streaming service are also getting some updates.

In a move that surprised me in a good way, Nvidia is planning to add cloud based G-Sync support to its GeForce Now Ultimate Tier. This will allow variable refresh rate monitors to match the FPS of games streamed via Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

Jacob Ridley, our man in Vegas, saw it demonstrated in real time and says it definitely worked well. He adds that Nvidia said it will work on any variable refresh rate screen. When used in conjunction with Nvidia's Reflex technology, Ultimate Tier members will be able to experience tear-free gaming on just about any capable device, mimicking gameplay as though you are playing the title locally. We'd have to see how it performs outside of a controlled environment but it does indeed sound like a promising improvement for GeForce Now.

In addition, Nvidia is expanding Reflex support to 4K titles in 60 fps and 120 fps modes. This promises smooth gameplay with improved latency and minimal stuttering. That sounds pretty good to me. There's also a new 1440p mode for Android phone and tablet users. The right titles (and the right display) should result in some very pretty visuals.

GeForce Now itself is set to receive new membership options. Currently, a GeForce Now Priority one month membership sets you back $10 a month, while a month of Ultimate membership costs a not insignificant $20. The latter is a bit on the steep side for anyone looking to give it a try.

With that in mind, Nvidia is introducing one-day passes, with a Priority tier membership setting you back $4 and an Ultimate tier pass costing a palatable $8. So, if you're looking to see what RTX 4080-based cloud gaming with G-Sync support at up to 4K looks like on your device of choice, a $8 one-day pass will be a great way to check out the best of what GeForce Now has to offer.

Fans of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 will be pleased to note that both are coming to GeForce Now. If you don't have the budget or inclination to upgrade your graphics card (or your whole PC for that matter), a one day pass for a few bucks will be a good way to see if the service is something you would consider using long term.

