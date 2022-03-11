Now's your chance to grab a 4K 43-inch PC and console gaming monitor for $340 off

Last November I was writing up this Gigabyte 4K 43-inch gaming monitor for a Black Friday deal, and it was snapped up pretty quick at $900. Thankfully, though, you've a second-chance, and it's even sweeter than the first. Newegg has knocked $340 off this screen just for the fun of it—thanks to a $200 discount, $100 rebate, and $40 coupon code—turning this PC and console screen hero into a bit of a steal at $760 at Newegg.

This is a mighty large screen at 43-inches, and that's what makes it great for both PC and console gaming. You probably wouldn't want to go larger than this for exclusive PC desktop use, nor would you want to go any smaller for your living room. It's the Baby Bear's bed of PC gaming panels, and we're Goldilocks.

Anyways. There's a lot to like about this panel: It's 4K, of course, which makes for a crisp and stunning image; it's HDMI 2.1 compatible, for easier console and PC connectivity at high refresh rates; and speaking of refresh rates, it's capable of running at 144Hz at 4K via that HDMI 2.1 connection. Combined with the 1ms MPRT response time and FreeSync Premium Pro that will ensure a smooth gaming experience, so long as your GPU can handle spitting out high-fidelity frames at that rate.

That's the thing, you will need a high-end GPU to keep this monitor fed. Though if you have one at hand, say an RTX 3080 or better, you're probably not going to want to settle for anything less than 4K.

Even without the $100 rebate, this 4K gaming monitor is still as cheap as we spotted last Black Friday. You get a really great specs list for that cash, too, and the flexibility to use this one gaming monitor for both PC gaming and console gaming. Don't forget the coupon code GMDBQ8398 for an extra $40 off, though.

One little neat trick you can do with this Gigabyte Aorus screen, and something I've tried out with the Gigabyte M28U, is KVM. KVM is a way to dual-wield your mouse and keyboard across devices. When you switch HDMI between say a laptop or gaming PC, the monitor's USB hub will make the switch for any peripherals connected up to it.

Essentially, it takes the hassle out of fiddling with the rear of your monitor all the time. Pretty neat.

