Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, May 18

We've got a hint for today's Wordle ready to go if you need it, a fine selection of tips if you don't, as well as the answer to the May 18 (1064) game if you need something more. The point being, however much or little trouble today's puzzle might be giving you, we can always help you win.

I was so certain I'd found today's Wordle answer in record time it was honestly a surprise to see the final letter turn grey. The good news was that as everything else was already locked in, it only took a quick sweep of the alphabet to see where I'd gone wrong and correct my mistake.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, May 18

This word's often used to describe the sea (think of "the _____ deep"), or things with a definite salty water or sealike quality to them.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Your first win of the weekend. The answer to the May 18 (1064) Wordle is BRINY.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

May 17: TUTOR

TUTOR May 16: STALL

STALL May 15: PINCH

PINCH May 14: AMASS

AMASS May 13: CUMIN

CUMIN May 12: OUTER

OUTER May 11: TIDAL

TIDAL May 10: MEDIA

MEDIA May 9: JERKY

JERKY May 8: SALVO

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.