Notch lists his "nerdy games" for "real gamers." Tell us yours and win something nerdy

Earlier today, Notch posted a selection of "nerdy games" for "real gamers." Dungeon Master 1 and 2, Eye of the Beholder 1, 2 and 3, and Lands of Lore: The Throne of Chaos all make the list.

The Minecraft creator reckons his selection "all capture a certain common theme and feeling in a way that hasn't really been done before or since." He also pointed out The Legend of Grimlock - an upcoming dungeon crawler that he suspects will be impressively nerdy. The developers, Almost Human, are hoping to get it released before the end of the year.

It got me thinking - what's the nerdiest game you've got into? Post a story from a nerdy game in the comments. The nerdiest anecdote wins something nerdy from the PC Gamer prize vault for nerds.