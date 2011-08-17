Notch challenges Bethesda to settle Scrolls lawsuit with a game of Quake 3

Notch has just thrown down the gauntlet on his blog . He wants to settle the Scolls lawsuit with Bethesda once and for all, by beating them in a game of Quake 3.

"I challenge Bethesda to a game of Quake 3. Three of our best warriors against three of your best warriors," Notch writes. "We select one level, your select the other, we randomize the order. 20 minute matches, highest total frag count per team across both levels wins."

"If we win, you drop the lawsuit. If you win, we will change the name of Scrolls to something you're fine with."

"I am serious, by the way," he adds.

Even though this could set a quite worrying legal precedent, PC Gamer supports this idea. We hereby offer to help with the administration and refereeing of the event, should Bethesda agree. May the best men win.