Not never: Duke Nukem Forever rides again

Duke Nukem Forever is back on track for a 2011 release. 2K have got Gearbox working on it, and folks at PAX were even playing the thing. There's nothing in the way of a trailer yet (grrr), but here's some hand held footage that gets pretty close to the screen.

The first thing you'll notice is that this is played with a 360 pad. His health is actually his "Ego", which hopefully isn't some sort of dreadful acronym, and it regenerates. There's also a terrible buggy section where the poor guy flips it, and a bit where Duke gets grabbed by a cyclops with rocket launcher hands. Weee!

[video by HardwareCanucks ]