No new Championship Manager planned for PC

The Championship Manager games are "on hold" as far as PC gamers are concerned. Beautiful Game Studios' general manager Roy Meredith said he "really, really couldn't say" when the franchise would return to PC.

Speaking to Eurogamer , Meredith said, "I don't think boxed copy on PC is going to last much longer. It just feels like the boxed PC game is on its way out. Square Enix, as much as they love us, are not going to pay us for no returns." He told them that part of the problem was that PC gamers made better purchasing decisions by choosing digital distributors over high street retailers. He also said that Football Manager's success had zero impact on the decision.

It's been common knowledge for a while that they'd decided to put the series on hold for this year - it's common for these games to release a new version each year, with stats that reflect the most recent football season. When they announced that, it sounded more like a break - an extra year to work out some bugs and polish more features. Now it looks like they've put it on hold indefinitely - instead, they're making something for the iPhone after an 80% downsizing in 2009.

He also had a go at bus driving simulators.

"I was in GAME at the weekend and I couldn't believe how little [PC games] there was. I saw a game, Bus Magnate I think it was, and I thought, 'Wow, is that what the PC market has come down to?'"

Yep, because you only get really mundane simulator games in retail stores. And Championship Manager is way above all that, with its sexy war guns.