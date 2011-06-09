No joke: World of Planes flight sim MMO is real

They all laughed back on April 4, when PC Gamer posted a story on World of Planes , an exciting massively multiplayer WWII flight sim from Wings of Prey developer Gaijin Entertainment...which Gaijin revealed on their forums to be a joke . Yeah yeah, we fell for it. Very funny.

Well, who's laughing now?

That's right: Gaijin checked in today to say that World of Planes [update: not to be confused with Wargaming.net's just-announced World of Warplanes ] is not, in fact, an April Fools joke, but a real game about planes and the wonderful world they fly in.

We've learned a valuable lesson from this: all April Fools joke game announcements are real, no matter how much developers may claim otherwise.