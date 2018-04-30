Nixxes Software working with Nvidia on Shadow of the Tomb Raider for PC

Nixxes Software is a Dutch videogame developer who specialises in porting games from consoles to PC. Having partnered with Nvidia and Square Enix to bring Rise of the Tomb Raider our way in 2016, a similar collaboration will deliver Lara to desktops in Shadow of the Tomb Raider later this year.

As you might've spied last week, Tom wasn't overly taken with what he's played so far, but did acknowledge Shadow's intriguing premise, and the promise of what's to come. A neat-looking, Predator-aping cinematic landed on Friday—and the following 'Developing Shadow of the Tomb Raider for PC' video dropped shortly after:

In a blog post, Nvidia says: "Following the success of this collaboration, we’re pleased to announce that we’re working with the studios once more on the PC version of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. This collaboration will bring all the benefits of the GeForce gaming platform including GeForce technologies, GeForce Experience features, Game Ready Drivers and much more to deliver the definitive PC version for the Tomb Raider series."

Nixxes' porting portfolio includes everything from Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver to Tomb Raider: Legend, Hitman: Absolution and Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days among many other games.

Check out Tom's early impressions of Shadow of the Tomb Raider in full over here. In case you missed it last week, here's the aforementioned cinematic:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is due September 14, 2018.

Cheers, VG24/7.