Nintendo is so desperate to smite Zelda leaks it DMCAed a legitimate streamer

Nintendo is having a bad one. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has leaked well ahead of its official Friday release, prompting the company to mercilessly fire off DMCA takedown requests , most notably to GitHub, for hosting crucial code used by emulators like Yuzu. So trigger-happy are they, that Nintendo has erroneously issued a takedown request targeting legit preview footage, resulting in a prominent Twitch streamer's temporary banning.

Streamer, podcaster and Sony Santa Monica writer Alanah Pearce tweeted yesterday that her Twitch account was suspended mid-stream as she reacted to Nintendo-approved preview footage belonging to Skill Up . By "Nintendo-approved", I mean the footage was legitimately recorded by Skill Up during a Nintendo-hosted event, which Nintendo organised in order to promote this Nintendo-developed game.

Pearce was "reacting" to Skill Up's video when her stream was abruptly halted. As the streamer points out in her ensuing YouTube video about the situation, it's likely that Nintendo issued the DMCA before noticing that it was a stream of a video of approved footage. (As one clever commenter notes in the video: "You thought you were reacting to Nintendo, but Nintendo was actually reacting to you".)

While Pearce's channel has returned, the situation emphasises how dogged Nintendo is on smiting TOTK leaks. It's too late, though: One need not travel far online to find troves of leaked info and footage from the game, not to mention that the game itself has been circulating on piracy sites for over a week.