Next year's D&D releases include Planescape

Wizards of the Coast announced five of next year's Dungeons & Dragons releases at today's Wizards Presents event, and it seems like 2023 is going to deliver some neat stuff. There's another adventure anthology, an expanded version of a fan-favorite introductory module, and the return of Planescape, the cult classic campaign setting that gave us Planescape: Torment.

Wizards Presents also had announcements for the rules updates of One D&D (opens in new tab) and digital D&D tools made in Unreal Engine 5. (opens in new tab)

First on the schedule is Keys from the Golden Vault, an anthology of short adventures in the vein of Candlekeep Mysteries or Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, only this time each one involves a heist. It's "Ocean's 11 meets D&D" apparently, and it's due in winter.

Following that in spring is Bigby Presents Glory of the Giants. Players had already theorized we were due for a book about giants after recent additions to Unearthed Arcana (opens in new tab), where potential new rules are made available for playtesting, including several giant-themed options. Expect a rules supplement along the lines of Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, only with giants instead.

Two releases are currently scheduled for summer. First is The Book of Many Things, a collection of creatures, locations, and other stuff (some for players to use), all themed around infamous artifact The Deck of Many Things. This set of magical cards debuted in 1975's Greyhawk supplement, and since then has been the downfall of many a player-character. Its random effects might grant you d3 wishes, but you might also be forced to fight an avatar of death solo. It sounds like the book could be a bit of a miscellany, like Tasha's Cauldron of Everything.

Summer's second release is called Phandelver Campaign, though presumably it'll be given a fuller name in time. It's an expanded version of The Lost Mines of Phandelver, the introductory adventure from 2014's Starter Set, which kickstarted a squillion D&D campaigns. Apparently this revised version will be "tinged with cosmic horror".

Finally, Planescape's return is scheduled for fall. Like the recent Spelljammer: Adventures in Space it'll be available as three books in a slipcase—an adventure, a setting guide, and a monster manual. The original version of Planescape came out in 1994, adding the multiversal city of Sigil and conflict based on factions with distinct ideologies whose beliefs can shape reality. Neatly summarized as "philosophers with clubs", Planescape became beloved thanks to its profound oddness, and some excellent artwork by Tony DiTerlizzi and Dana Knutson.

Wizards of the Coast didn't share much concrete stuff about any of these five releases, like page counts or exact dates, but promises more information about each will be revealed as their release dates get closer. I'll be updating my journal.