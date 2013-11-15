Next Car Game trailer shows the first in-game footage, mostly of destruction

It's Friday afternoon. Here, at the PC Gamer office, you can hear the unhealthy whirr of the coffee machine; and the stern bark of "Xbox" drifts over the partition, as the Edge team grapple with their new console. Around these desks, staff writers fire plastic guns at each other, and generally, there's the feeling that the weekend is almost here. At such times, it's good to have some enjoyable video game destruction in the news chamber. True to this ideal, here's the first footage of Bugbear's Next Car Game.

"This is the moment you've all been waiting for," write Bugbear , "we're finally ready to show you some proper racing action on a dirt track! Here we are testing with a powerful rear-wheel drive car how our handling works on gravel, and we're glad to let you know that it feels SUPERB!"

As always, they give the usual disclaimer, saying that the footage is not representative of final quality.

There are far too many racing puns I could use to describe their Kickstarter , but instead I'll just admonish its unfortunately slow pace. Currently $72,603 have been raised, of a $350,000 target, with 16 days still to go. It's not an insurmountable task, but neither is it an easy one.