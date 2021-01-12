Watch the Nvidia GeForce RTX: Game On Special Broadcast Event with us - live updates

If you're just joining us, you've managed to make it in time to watch Nvidia's GeForce RTX: Game On Special Broadcast Event as it happens... with the PC Gamer commentary! We'll be outlining all the latest product announcements from the show, so stick on this page for the latest.

If you're only just catching up with the world of CES 2021 and the biggest events for gamers, then here's what to expect from Nvidia's event and how to watch it live. For the most part, Nvidia is expected to talk about mobile gaming, i.e. RTX 30-series gaming laptops with the very latest Ampere GPUs. Beyond that, there's a good chance of an RTX 3060 12GB graphics card announcement. Exciting stuff.

So stick with us, grab your popcorn, and stay tuned for the latest from the green team's senior VP of GeForce, Jeff Fischer.