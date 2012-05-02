New XCOM Enemy Unknown design and art videos released

2K Games have just released a couple of videos, one of which makes the enemy very known. In the first lead designer Jake Solomon bangs on about how good the original XCOM is, and how developers Firaxis are trying to emulate it without abandoning the original fanbase. In the second (after the jump) art director Greg Foertsch talks about how good the original XCOM is, and how 2K Firaxis are trying to emulate its stylised look. Warning: incessant, intrusive sub-X-Files midi music plays throughout both videos.