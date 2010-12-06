New World of Warcraft community site has launched

The revamped World of Warcraft Community site has launched, offering players a place to manage their auctions, get the latest Guild news and browse the armoury without having to log in to the game itself. There's a shiny new beginners section for new players and plans to add a 3D model viewer in the future. You'll find a a list of the site's features below.

New Home Page features



Browse Armory data



View and manage auctions



Guild news feed



Friends list for quick access to Armory profiles



Character Profile Homepage



Reforging options



Enhanced tooltips with more information than ever before



Raid progression, including recommendations



3D character model view (coming soon)



Character Profile subpages



Events



PvP (coming in Season 9)



Remote Auction House



Reputations



Guild information, including calendar interaction and progression



Guild Profile subpage



View guild progression, top contributors, your current reputation, guild news, and more



Guild Roster with enhanced search and filter options



Guild Perks



Guild Achievements



New Game Section



Beginner's Guide



Adventuring in Azeroth 101 -- beginners should start here



Updated race and class profiles



Realm Status page with real-time updates and new filter options



Patch Notes



Forum Improvements



Insert item tooltips into forum posts



Click on the new sword icon and enter an item ID number to insert an item tooltip link!



Enhanced Quoting



Select a portion of another post and a pop-up option allows you to paste it directly into the reply field



The new site has hit just in time for the release of Cataclysm, which will launch at midnight.