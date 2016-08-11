New Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor-Martyr trailer showcases "Blood and Gore"

The “Blood and Gore” trailer for the upcoming action-RPG Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is aptly named. It's all about destructible armor, targeted attacks, executions, and the many fun and interesting ways you can turn your enemies into a crunchy paste.

The trailer does actually reveal things pertinent to gameplay: You'll be able to shoot weapons out of the hands of enemies, for instance, and some of them are so indifferent to their allies that they'll cut them down just to get to you, a character flaw you'll be able to take advantage of in certain situations. But for the most part, we're just here to see things get smeared across the floor.

“Inquisitors must wade into the thick of the battle, where gushing blood spatters on the walls, spilled entrails stain the floor, severed limbs twitch under the fallen bodies,” the narrator says. “Incinerate your foes. Cut them to pieces. Blast them to smithereens.”

I guess that's clear enough, but I can't say I'm convinced that all this gooey mayhem is, as the trailer claims, a necessary part of fighting fire with fire. Sun Tzu said, “To subdue the enemy without fighting is the acme of skill,” and I don't think climbing onto his chest and ripping his skull from his spine with your bare hands is that. It does look pretty groovy, though.

WH40KI-M also promises nice-looking environmental destruction, which you can see in the “Mass Destruction” trailer from May. It's slated to come out later this year.