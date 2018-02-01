New Skyblivion trailer shows Cyrodiil's Imperial City remade in Skyrim

Skyblivion, the massive mod project to recreate Oblivion in Skyrim's engine, has released a new trailer (above) called "Glory of Cyrodiil" and it's four minutes of spectacular scenery guaranteed to keep Elder Scrolls fans transfixed. The trailer gives us a nice long look at Imperial City, Anvil, and other locations including Ayelid ruins. And that's not all.

"You will be able to spot new colorful weathers, new trees and flora, new clothing, new custom designed weapons, NPC schedules, remade textures and models, custom made creatures using custom behaviors and animations," reads the video's description. "Also, if you listen closely you will also be able to hear part of the new OST."

There's still no release date for the volunteer-based mod project, though quest progress will be shown in a future charity livestream. You can visit Skyblivion's official site here.