New Saints Row 4 DLC drops presidents, plunger gun on Steelport.

Feeling presidential today? Or maybe you're more in the mood for a relaxing trip to the country, plunger gun in hand. Saints Row 4 developer Volition dropped two new DLC packs this week, each with its own flamboyant take on wildly different aspects of American culture: historic presidents and hillbilly fashion.

A game like Saints Row 4 doesn't seem to settle for any half-measures, and as we saw in our review , this kind of honesty leads to moments that are both ridiculous and incredibly satisfying.Tongue planted firmly in cheek, the game's new Presidential Pack DLC works to bring some reassuringly bizarre flair to Steelport with its focus on presidential costuming. Not satisfied with a George W. Bush or Barack Obama mask, you say? Volition's other DLC release this week, the Grass Roots Pack, is decidedly less interested in any kind of Oval Office refinement with its emphasis on double-barreled shotguns and sweat-stained overalls.

As we see in the video above, the new DLC packs give you some new sartorial options that blend nicely with Saints Row 4's extensive character customization. In addition to its costumes, the Grass Roots Pack includes a few new weapons as well as a truck right out of the Beverly Hillbillies , a part of history surely as revered as George Washington or Abraham Lincoln in the world of Saints Row. But I think that's exactly the point.

The DLC packs are available for $2.99 each on Steam but unfortunately don't account for the resulting flashbacks to one of Keanu Reeves' finest films .