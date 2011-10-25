Popular

New Nvidia drivers boost Battlefield 3 performance by "up to 11%"

By

Battlefield 3 - Operation Firestorm

US players will get their war-fingers on Battlefield 3 today. If you're picking up a copy, you'll want to make sure that your PC is up to date and ready to go. Helpfully, Nvidia have just released some new drivers promising an 11% performance boost when running Battlefield 3, especially if you're running a GeForce 500 series card.

The new drivers also streamline several SLI set-ups and adds 3D Vision profiles for 17 titles, including Battlefield 3 and even Diablo 3. If your copy of Rage is still as smeary as a drunken Picasso, you may be pleased to hear that the new patch should enhance performance there, too. The driver update notes are available on the Nvidia site , and can be downloaded here .

Before booting up Battlefield 3, you'll also want to make sure that your Origin client is updated. For more on getting your PC ready for Battlefield 3 , check out our guide to the tech you'll need to run it smoothly.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments