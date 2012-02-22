New Metal Gear Solid coming to PC

It was just a normal day on the internet when suddenly, without warning, an exclamation mark appeared above my head and a loud alert noise played out of nowhere. Resisting a sudden urge to walk very slowly around the room looking for intruders, I headed straight here to post news that a new Metal Gear Solid game is in the works, and it'll be coming to PC.

A Konami GDC job ad , spotted by Joystiq , mentions that Kojima Productions are looking for "project engineers for the latest Metal Gear Solid targeted for high-end consoles and PC." The ad is also looking for engineers capable of developing "network gameplay functionality for online games," which obviously implies a multiplayer component. Beyond that, there are few details, but if it's anything like every other MGS game, it will be quite wonderfully mad.