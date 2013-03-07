Popular

New log-in procedure will increase security for Star Wars: The Old Republic

Public service announcement: as of April 2, you'll no longer be able to log in to Star Wars: The Old Republic with your email address. Instead, you'll need to send a fax use your display name, which seems like a pretty pedantic change to protocol, right? Well it's all in aid of security. According to a post on the official SWtOR website , the change "increases the security of our game authentication system, which helps continue to keep the game protected from many security threats including account takeovers."

Fair enough then. In other news, the Rise of the Hutt Cartel expansion pack is still due in May, and you can check out the trailer here .

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
