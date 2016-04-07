New Humble Bundle offers Homeworld Remastered Collection on the cheap

If the new Humble Bundle strikes you as more of an eclectic mix of games than usual, that's likely because the theme is “games I like”—the “I” in this case being Humble staffer Glen, whose “Staff Picks” mix begins with Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Ultimate General: Gettysburg for as little as a dollar.

In this week's episode of “you know this works,” beating the average price will add the banana republic simulator Tropico 5, the Early Access release of Grav, and the monster-hunter action-RPG Victor Vran to the mix. Things get really interesting at the $12 tier, which will net you the outstanding Homeworld Remastered Collection on top of everything else. That includes the remastered and classic editions of Homeworld and Homeworld 2, and it normally goes for $35/£27 on Steam.

Money raised by Glen's bundle can be directed toward charity, the developers, or the Humbles in whatever measure you see fit. His charities of choice are the National Videogame Museum and the Khan Academy, a non-profit educational charity, but you can opt for an entirely different one if you prefer. The Humble “Hi My Name Is [Glen]” Bundle is live now and will remain so until April 19.