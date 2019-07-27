New Doom Eternal enemy the Doom Hunter revealed at QuakeCon

This is apparently The Year of Doom (make your own topical joke here), and that means QuakeCon 2019 is heavily Doom-flavored. We've already learned all about Doom Eternal's multiplayer battlemode, which which pits one player as the Slayer against two player-controlled demons.

Speaking of demons, here's a new one, which debuted via the above video at QuakeCon. The Doom Hunter is a hybrid of fiend and machine created specifically to hunt the Doom Slayer. So, you know, good luck with that. With its bull horns, missile launcher, glowing blade arm, skullface gun, and apparently a jet-powered butthole, the Doom Hunter is a pretty fearsome monster. But obviously it's going to get ripped to bits in a lovingly detailed takedown animation.

Doom Eternal will be out on November 22.