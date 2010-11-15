New DC Universe Online Screens and Mecha Lex Luthor

Ten new DC Universe Online screens have landed, showing some of the enemies that we'll be battling when the game's released next year. It's got almost every kind of foe you could want, including evil clowns, plant monsters, robots, giant zombies and a giant armoured ape. Also embedded below is the incredible cinematic trailer released for the game earlier this year featuring Lex Luthor fighting Superman in a huge mech suit. It's every bit as good as it sounds.

All the images can be found below. Click on them for embiggened versions. The game's due out early next year, and there's loads more information over at the DC Universe Online site . You'll find cinematic trailer embedded at the bottom.