Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition announced for PC

It's been over 15 years since BioWare launched Neverwinter Nights on PC. Now, Beamdog—the Canadian outfit comprised of ex-BioWare employees—has announced the third-person role-player is in line for an Enhanced Edition, that's "coming soon".

Since 2012, Beamdog has worked on well-received enhanced editions of Baldur's Gate, Baldur's Gate 2, Icewind Dale and Planescape Torment—therefore it'd appear this Neverwinter Nights reimagining is in safe hands.

"We’ve added an improved display that looks great on modern 4K monitors, UI elements now adjust in size based on chosen resolution, and post-processing effects make for crisper, cleaner visuals," says the developer in a statement. "Save games, modules, and mods from the original Neverwinter Nights work in the Enhanced Edition."

Game Informer reports pixel shaders and depth of field options will also help bring Neverwinter Nights in-line with modern expectations.

Beamdog says it will launch a "Head Start" preorder programme today that will grant players access to an early version of the game, wherein they can import modules "and prepare persistent world servers." If that's your cup of tea, preorders cost $19.99/your regional equivalent, and Steam wishlisting will go live later today.

For more information, tune into the Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition livestream at 12pm PT/8pm GMT today.