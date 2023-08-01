NES inspired mechanical keyboards with massive matching A and B buttons are a vibe

There's something really satisfying about a keyboard with retro inspiration, especially when it comes with heaps of modern features hidden under that off-white, 8-bit facade.

The upcoming 87-key compact 8BitDo retro mechanical keyboard is one of those surprising little finds, and one with impeccable NES inspired design backing it up. It supports N-key rollover, and though the standard board comes packing Kailh Box White Switches V2, it's importantly hot swappable—something we really appreciate, especially for a keyboard coming in at under $100 (via Sweclockers).

What's really interesting here is the inclusion of two "Dual Super Buttons"—A and B buttons that can be programmed in the software or mapped instantly by connecting them via an A, B, X, Y interface at the back of the board.

The keyboard itself can be connected via Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, or USB Type-C. It works with Android devices (version 9.0 and above) as well, in case you swing that way.

There are two options when it comes to the design. The N Edition and Fami Edition. The boards are both functionally the same, with the former sporting a grey and red colourway, while the latter errs more on the side of the Noctua brown aesthetic.

Both do feature media controls, with two little clicky knobs in the top left I can already tell I'm going to be obsessed with.

Since the board uses dye-sub PBT manufacturing techniques for the keycaps, there's no shinethrough. So if you use your keyboard in the dark a lot like myself, we PC gaming gremlins might want to find a little Nintendo themed desk lamp to match.

The retro gamers among us partial to being bathed in photons, however, will be best pleased.

The board is coming September 20 for what seems like a pretty reasonable price of $100, considering the featureset. You can preorder the board now from the 8BitDo store.