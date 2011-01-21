Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit gets three new cars in latest patch

Criterion have released a second patch for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, and it's one worth getting excited about. It contains three new cars! Read on to learn more.

The second patch contains the Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible, the Lamborghini Murciélago LP 650-4 Roadster and the Dodge Viper SRT10 Convertible Final Edition. After the news that the PC version of Hot Pursuit wouldn't be receiving DLC , players may have feared that no new cars would come their way; the fact that we're getting three new vehicles for free is welcome news indeed.

Aside from offering new cars, the patch also fixes: