Multiplayer WWI shooter Verdun enters open beta

Squad-based WWIMMOFPS (apologies for the hideous acronym) Verdun is now in open beta , should you fancy diving into the trenches to do your bit for France or Germany. An authentic take on The Great War, Verdun will let you "earn experience points, level up and gain new abilities". Its Big Thing is its squad mechanics - there are four to choose from, and I'm assuming they're historically accurate because I don't feel confident enough to pronounce any of them. Stick around for a trailer, or head here to express your opinion via the medium of Steam Greenlight.

I think I'm getting trenchfoot just looking at it. Verdun will be released sometime this Summer.

Ta, RPS .