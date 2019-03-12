Mozilla makes securely sharing large files up to 2.5GB easy and free

Mozilla has launched a free file sharing service that it first began experimenting with in 2017. Called Firefox Send, the service allows users to quickly and easily send files up to 2.5GB, and attach an expiration to the shareable link based on the number of downloads or how much time has elapsed.

You'll need a Firefox account to send files up to 2.5GB in size, though it's free to register. If you'd rather not bother, you can head to send.firefox.com and send files up to 1GB without logging in or registering.

After you drag and drop and file (or select it through a popup box), you can choose to have the shareable link detonate after 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 20, 50, or 100 downloads, or after 5 minutes, 1 hour, 1 day, or 7 days (the default option). As an added layer of security, users can protect their file transfers with a password.

"[Firefox] Send makes it easy for your recipient, too. No hoops to jump through. They simply receive a link to click and download the file. They don’t need to have a Firefox account to access your file. Overall, this makes the sharing experience seamless for both parties, and as quick as sending an email," Mozilla says .

Mozilla is keenly aware that there are alternatives out there, such as Dropbox, WeTransfer, and so forth. However, Mozilla said it was motivated to mingle in the file sharing space so it could offer users a "more private and safer" choice.

One of the differences is that Firefox Send doesn't have any paid tiers—it's completely free, whether you send up to a 1GB file or log into your account to send up to a 2.5GB file. That also means you can't pay to send even bigger files.

Still, it's nice to have another option, particularly one that self-detonates after, at most, 7 days.