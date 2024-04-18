The Witcher on Netflix will end after season 5: 'We're thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski's books to an epic and satisfying conclusion'

Geralt's adventures on Netflix are finally coming to an end: The network announced today that it has given the green light to a "fifth and final season" of The Witcher, which will be filmed back-to-back with season 4.

"It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," showrunner Lauren Hissrich said.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski's books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn't push our family of characters to their absolute limit—stay tuned to see how the story ends."

Seasons 4 and 5 of The Witcher on Netflix will cover Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and The Lady of the Lake, the final (for now, at least) three novels in Sapkowski's Witcher saga, which means Geralt and the gang won't be shown the door with their original adventures incomplete.

The final two seasons will also see Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt in place of original series star Henry Cavill, who left to do other things—Superman, which ultimately didn't fly, and then Warhammer 40,000—at the end of season 3.

It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkFApril 18, 2024 See more

The Witcher is bulking up for its big finish, with new additions to the cast including Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Danny Woodburn as Zoltan, Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart, and James Purefoy as Skellen.

There's no indication as to when seasons 4 and 5 might be aired, but it's a good bet we've got some waiting to do: With production on season 4 just getting underway now, I wouldn't expect to be out until early 2025—season 3 finished filming in September 2022 but didn't release until June 2023—and if all goes well in the back-to-back shooting schedule (and Netflix doesn't opt to split season 4 into two pieces like it did with the third season) season 5 might follow late in the same year. If I was a betting man, though, I'd put my nickel on early to mid-2026.