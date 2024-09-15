The Watch Dogs movie has finished filming, probably can't do worse than the Borderlands movie did
The videogame movie pipe is still wide open and gushing.
The live-action Watch Dogs movie, which began principal photography back in July, has now completed filming. As Ubisoft announced on the hate site formerly known as Twitter, "run film_wrapped.exe(#watchdogsmovie.mp4)".
It's directed by Mathieu Turi and stars Sophie Wilde and Tom Blyth, with Markella Kavenagh, who played Nori Brandyfoot the harfoot hobbit in Rings of Power, recently joining the cast (via Deadline). Wilde and Kavenagh are Australians, but the odds of them both actually playing Australian characters seems pretty low given how often Australians double for English or Americans in big-budget movies.
As we said back when it was confirmed that a movie based on Watch Dogs was happening, we're not sure we want one. The Watch Dogs games don't exactly have the worldbuilding of the Assassin's Creed series, and it's hard to see what the license offers that you couldn't do in a generic hacker movie without it.
That said, the Assassin's Creed movie was a bit of a dud, and when Ubisoft gave Werewolves Within to director Josh Ruben and seemingly said, "Just make a werewolf movie, we don't care if it has anything to do with the videogame," the results were actually great? (For real, if you like the idea of a daft horror-comedy werewolf movie and you've already seen Ginger Snaps, you should totally watch Werewolves Within.)
