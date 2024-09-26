The first trailer for The Last of Us season 2 goes hard on action, zombies, and sad Joel being very, very sad
What did you do, Joel?
The first official teaser for HBO's The Last of Us season 2 is here, giving us a melancholy look at life years after the events of the first season.
I won't spoil anything for you: If you're already familiar with The Last of Us Part 2 then you'll have a pretty good idea of what's coming, and if not, Wikipedia can help if you just can't wait to find out. Suffice it to say that life in the wake of the Cordyceps pandemic has returned to a kind of normalcy, or at least stability, although just like the real world, some days are better than others. And those less-better days, boy, they are really not good.
Joel is clearly struggling (you know what you did) and his relationship with Ellie is equally strained—that's drama, baby—but the trailer also pointedly features plenty of rampaging zombies, gunfire, implied torture, and kinetic bad news all around. I have to guess the goal is to address up-front the common complaint that the first season, while narratively brilliant, was a little lacking in the action department.
It also seems our guess that Catherine O'Hara's "undisclosed role" being that of a therapist of some sort was correct: The timer at the start of the trailer is a dead giveaway that this isn't just idle chit-chat over a couple of room-temperature Lone Stars.
It's worth noting for the record that familiarity with The Last of Us Part 2 does not guarantee spot-on insights into The Last of Us season 2. Showrunner Craig Mazin said in 2023 that HBO's take on the game will be different where and when it needs to be, sometimes "radically" so—although I very much doubt that will have much impact on, y'know, the whole Joel business. (No spoilers! I'm just saying.)
A previously released teaser (which has since been taken down) said The Last of Us season 2 would be out sometime in 2024-25, but the first part of that number is now off the table. A precise release date hasn't been announced, but today's trailer confirmed that it won't be out until sometime in 2025.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.