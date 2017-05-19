Mount & Blade is free until Sunday on GOG

If you weren't paying attention back in 2014 when GOG gave away the original Mount & Blade as part of that year's Autumn Sale, you're being given a chance to set things right. Because right now, and until 9 am ET on May 21—so this weekend, basically—it's free all over again.

Mount & Blade is a sandbox medieval RPG/strategy game with "highly advanced and intuitive sword-fighting" and mounted combat—hence the title, you see. The game's description is suitably epic: "Calradia is a land at war, offering great riches and even greater dangers to adventurers and mercenaries that flock to shed their blood on its soil. With courage and a strong sword, an unknown stranger can make a name as a warrior."

Yes, it's pretty old, having originally come out in 2008, but it's also really good, and very well-supported on the mod scene. And it's free! It's hard to go too wrong at that price.

The rest of the Mount & Blade series is on sale on GOG right now too, for 75 percent off across the board: That's $2.50 for the With Fire & Sword expansion, and $5 for Mount & Blade: Warband. The sale prices will hold until 6 pm ET on May 21.

Mount & Blade 2, meanwhile, is shaping up to be a great RPG.