Mount & Blade is free until Sunday on GOG

The rest of the series is on sale, too.

If you weren't paying attention back in 2014 when GOG gave away the original Mount & Blade as part of that year's Autumn Sale, you're being given a chance to set things right. Because right now, and until 9 am ET on May 21—so this weekend, basically—it's free all over again

Mount & Blade is a sandbox medieval RPG/strategy game with "highly advanced and intuitive sword-fighting" and mounted combat—hence the title, you see. The game's description is suitably epic: "Calradia is a land at war, offering great riches and even greater dangers to adventurers and mercenaries that flock to shed their blood on its soil. With courage and a strong sword, an unknown stranger can make a name as a warrior." 

Yes, it's pretty old, having originally come out in 2008, but it's also really good, and very well-supported on the mod scene. And it's free! It's hard to go too wrong at that price. 

The rest of the Mount & Blade series is on sale on GOG right now too, for 75 percent off across the board: That's $2.50 for the With Fire & Sword expansion, and $5 for Mount & Blade: Warband. The sale prices will hold until 6 pm ET on May 21. 

Mount & Blade 2, meanwhile, is shaping up to be a great RPG.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
