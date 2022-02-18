Most of the UK games industry is watching planes land in a storm today

Audio player loading…

Big Jet TV does exactly what the name suggests: A channel run by aviation enthusiast Jerry Dyer who loves a bit of big jet action. It might be the best channel name in history. And today has turned out to be Big Jet TV's day.

The UK is currently experiencing Storm Eunice, one of the worst to hit the nation in decades: Trains have stopped running in parts of the country, schools are closed, and everyone's enjoying a nice cup of tea indoors. Everyone, that is, apart from Big Jet TV—who have got right down to Heathrow and are livestreaming the brave pilots landing in these conditions.

Yes there could have been something rather dark about all this: When I first saw folk passing this around I wondered whether it was entirely appropriate. In reality it's much more endearing than you'd expect, because Dyer on commentary is clearly obsessed with planes and genuinely marvelling at the skill of these pilots.

Look: I didn't know that I needed amateur commentary on how Russian pilots don't mind a bit of wind, before watching an Aeroflot come down with a perfect wobble of the landing gear as someone shouts "Look at that rudder input! Fair play lad!" But I do need that.

Needless to say the memes have begun in earnest.

The entire UK right now pic.twitter.com/tf8wvyFHNAFebruary 18, 2022 See more

pic.twitter.com/bNyKaZVd7tFebruary 18, 2022 See more

the 100k people watching big jet tv pic.twitter.com/6HGjslvc8LFebruary 18, 2022 See more



"300 tons of gear landin' on me flippin' nut!"

“He can't land that, surely not!”

"Look at those wings flexing man!"

And just a bloke shouting "GET INNNN" when a plane tumbles into the scariest landing you've ever seen.

If nothing else, this is a reminder that planes are really cool, and pilots are badasses. Their job is to be perfect at their job, even in conditions like this: And watching someone who appreciates that while cheering them on, occasionally with parps from a train horn (seriously), is a good way to spend a windy day inside.