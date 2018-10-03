Morrowind-to-Skyrim total conversion Skywind gets a new trailer

Skywind, the ambitious project to recreate The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind in the Skyrim engine, has released a new trailer.

Titled “The Fall of House Dagoth”, the professional-looking trailer focuses mainly on the area surrounding Red Mountain, the gigantic volcano where Morrowind’s big bad Dagoth Ur plots his apocalyptic return.

The trailer is narrated by a man whose vocal chords I would very much like to steal, (presumably) assuming the role of Dagoth as he mutters some fittingly megalomaniacal words. “You thought we had faded away,” he cackles. “House Dagoth has only grown stronger.”

Alongside the ash-blow and lava-flows of Red Mountain, the trailer also shows off the newly revamped Balmora, as well as the giant mushrooms and swamps that make up Morrowind’s countryside. We also get a glimpse inside a Dwemer ruin, and a few seconds of in-game combat, which looks much improved over Morrowind's stiffly animated slashing.

The big question with Skywind, as with all of these madly ambitious fan conversions, is when is it coming out? Well, the trailer description reads “Soon, Morrowind will remember what it has forgotten,” which seems to hint that some form of release is near-ish. Maybe?

On the other hand, a comment from the Skywind team farther down the page implies otherwise. “We are still in need of new volunteers to carry on this project and make the dream come true!” the comment reads. “Our 3D department is especially lacking members, and we still have many assets to be finished before we can release anything.”

The jury’s still out, basically. What is clear is that a lot of work has already gone into the project, and the team appear to have the talent and determination to make it happen. It all comes down to whether they can get people to do the work. In the meantime, check out the gallery of Skywind images below, taken from the official Twitter feed. There’s some neat WIP shots in there too, including a picture of a cliff racer skeleton, which, in my opinion, is the ideal state to find a cliff racer in.