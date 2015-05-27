More free Witcher 3 DLC out now

CD Projekt Red is releasing 16 bits of DLC, for free, for no other reason than that the words "free" and "DLC" rhyme. Actually, that probably isn't the reason either. Whyever they're doing it, it means 16 mini-additions to the already massive RPG. This week's bundle has just now arrived, and includes a new mission and a new look for one of the game's main characters.

Here's what you're getting:

New Quest: "Contract: Missing Miners" - Miners from a small Skellige village are disappearing. Investigate and find out what's happening!

Alternative Look for Yennefer: Check out this entirely new look for the mighty sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg!

Small things then, but ones that will be no doubt appreciated. So far, four of the planned DLCs have released, with the remaining 12 due out over the coming weeks. Steam owners of the game should automatically get the add-ons via an update. For everybody else, you can claim them over at GOG's free DLC page.