More Elden Ring footage has apparently leaked, but it ain't much

As excitement for Elden Ring continues to morph into agitation, a new seven second video from an internal presentation has leaked. Let me write straight up, that this little scrap of footage isn't at all illuminating: it's dark, blurry and unhelpful. But it exists, and that's the main thing.

Here it is, embedded from Reddit.

Based on the watermark it's probably part of the same presentation that leaked in scraps in March. It shows a panning shot of a room full of sarcophagi, followed by some footage of the inside of a tower. It's dark and blurry too, did I mention that? Look: it's something.

Meanwhile, VGC is reporting that From Software's parent company Kadokawa Corporation has hinted that Elden Ring will release some time before March 31, 2022. That's based on the company's latest financial results, which you can access here, though it's in Japanese.

Whatever the case, we don't know the Elden Ring release date in any official capacity, and in this Covid-19 wracked world there's every possibility it's been delayed, and will be delayed again. That sounds cynical, but I dunno. I just want to play Elden Ring.